1 Killed After Over 50 Shots Fired Outside Houston Nightclub

ABC News reports that one person was killed “after a carload of armed assailants” allegedly fired more than 50 shots outside a Houston, Texas, nightclub on Sunday morning.

Four others were shot and wounded in the incident.

The fatality was a man whose age and identity have not been released. The four wounded individuals were one man and three women.

Patrons were outside the nightclub, walking among food trucks and talking when the shots rang out.

KBTX notes that the shots were fired at about 2 a.m.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez commented, “It looks like over 50 shots were fired here, which is a very scary situation considering there’s a mobile food truck here and the number of patrons outside.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.