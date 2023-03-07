Washington, DC, police chief Robert Contee said Monday that the average homicide suspect is arrested 11 times prior to being arrested for carrying out a murder.

Contee described the problem with repeat criminal offenders and “stressed what he called the need for long sentences for those guilty of homicide,” ABC News reported.

FOX News’ Lucas Tomlinson tweeted video of Contee saying, “The average homicide suspect has been arrested 11 times prior to them committing a homicide. That is a problem.”

Contee went on to say, “What we gotta do, if we really want to see homicides go down, is keep bad guys with guns in jail. Because when they are in jail, they can’t be in the community shooting people.”

He added, “So when people talk about, ‘What we going to do different’ or ‘What we should do different’ or ‘What we need to do different,’ that’s the thing that we need to do different, we need to keep violent people in jail.”

ABC News pointed out there were 203 homicides in D.C. during 2022, and homicides are up 31 percent at this point in 2023, compared to this point last year.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.