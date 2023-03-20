VIDEO: Good Samaritan Holds Armed Man for NYPD Officers

A good Samaritan is being praised after subduing an armed man Thursday and holding him for NYPD officers.

FOX News reported the good Samaritan, “a civilian in New York City,” actually “stood in the way of an armed suspect fleeing NYPD officers and pushed him into a nearby fence.”

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of New York issued a press release on the incident, noting that Jason Fleming was arrested after a civilian stopped him and held him for police.

The civilian saw Fleming allegedly carrying a “Hi-Point carbine rifle and a loaded Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum revolver in broad daylight after a dispute in a bodega in Chelsea.”

The release says, “Fleming was running down the street with a revolver in his hand as police were chasing him…[and the good Samaritan] stood in Fleming’s way and pushed him into a nearby fence and then held onto him until police officers, who were still in pursuit, placed Fleming under arrest.”

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams commented on the incident, saying, “As alleged, the defendant illegally brandished two loaded firearms in broad daylight on a Manhattan street, one of which was a carbine rifle, frightening numerous New Yorkers, including a child. Thanks to our law enforcement partners and the heroic efforts of a Good Samaritan, the defendant was apprehended before he could hurt anyone, and his weapons are now off the streets.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.