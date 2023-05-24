In a remarkable act of bravery, three good Samaritans intervened to rescue a Santa Ana motorcycle cop who was viciously attacked on Friday.

The incident took place around 5:00 p.m. near the I-5 Freeway on-ramp and Main Street, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Everado Navarro, who was en route to an event in Orange County, found himself in the midst of the chaos, the New York Post reported. Navarro’s intervention played a pivotal role in the officer’s rescue.

“I think about my kids at that moment, and at the same time, I did think the officer may have a family as well,” Navarro said.

The incident unfolded when two motorcycle cops approached a suspect, who had allegedly been shouting at drivers, to issue him a warning. One officer left, and the suspect launched an unprovoked assault on the remaining cop. The struggle escalated, causing the altercation to spill onto the street.

“’Like he actually grabbed his bike, the officer’s bike,’ Navarro said. ’He threw the officer off his bike and put him into a chokehold.’”

Realizing the severity of the situation, Navarro took action, delivering punches to the assailant’s ribs. However, his efforts seemed futile as the suspect persisted in his assault, endangering the officer’s life. Navarro was concerned that the assailant would reach for the officer’s gun.

Two additional individuals rushed to the scene and joined Navarro’s courageous intervention. Together, they managed to subdue the attacker and prevent further harm to the officer. Fortunately, the cop only sustained minor injuries to his thumb.

Expressing his gratitude, Navarro revealed that the officer thanked him numerous times, acknowledging the significant risk involved in the rescue.

CHP public information officer Anselmo Templado commended the heroic efforts of the three good Samaritans.

“It’s not very often that you see something like that,” Templado told Eyewitness News. “Usually, it’s just people recording and standing by. But I just want to thank those three good Samaritans for helping out our officer.”

The suspect was arrested and booked at the Orange County jail.