‘F*** Around and Find Out’: Pro-Trump Truckers Boycott NYC After Civil Fraud Verdict

Some Trump-supporting truckers are refusing to transport loads to and from New York City after the former president was fined $355 million and had his ability to run businesses in the state suspended in Friday’s civil fraud verdict.

A pro-Trump truck driver known as “Chicago Ray” posted a video to X following the verdict, sharing that he and several of his colleagues are declining NYC delivery jobs due to Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s ruling.

“I’ve been on the radio talking to drivers for about the last… hour and 15 minutes… I’ve talked to at least ten drivers… they’re going to start refusing loads to New York City starting on Monday,” Ray said.

“I got about three drivers that I drive with… they already fought with the boss telling him they ain’t going to New York City,” he continued.

Ray went on to denounce Engoron’s ruling, which barred Trump from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation for three years on top of the massive fine.

“I’ll tell you what, you fuck around and find out! We’re tired of you motherfucking leftists fucking with Trump,” the trucker said. “Leave Trump alone with the bullshit… you know you ain’t got shit on Trump, so cut the bullshit.”

According to Ray, “Our bosses don’t care if we deny the load, we’ll just go somewhere else!”

He added, “Truckers are for Trump. I mean, we’re like 95, 96 percent… all Trump. Ain’t no motherfuckers for Biden.”

Another driver, known as “American Trucker” on X, joined the boycott.

“We got your back @Chicago1Ray. No NYC,” he wrote.

More truckers joined the online rallying, with “The Disrespected Trucker” writing, “I vow that I will not make one delivery to New York. NONE! Who’s with me? Truckers for Trump!”

“You can call me every name in the book and I’m still not going to deliver to New York,” he wrote in a follow-up.

Trump himself even drew attention to the trucker protest, sharing Chicago Ray’s video to Truth Social with a Daily Mail article on it.