Illinois Cops Raise More than $1 Million for Special Olympics by Standing on Dunkin’ Donuts Rooftops

Illinois law enforcement officers standing on the rooftops of Dunkin’ Donuts across the state raised more than $1 million on Friday for a charitable cause.

“Cop on a Rooftop” took place on Friday — its twenty-first annual event — featuring cops who volunteered their own time to collect donations for a good cause.

The money collected throughout the day at multiple local Dunkin’ Donuts locations went to Special Olympics Illinois, a nonprofit organization offering competitions and training in 18 different sports to 55,000 athletes, coaches, volunteers, and more.

The fundraiser was to ensure that no athlete has to pay to compete in the sport they choose.

“It shows the community that these officers are out here volunteering our time. You know, because most of us are out here on our own time,” a representative from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said to WCIA. “We’re here just to raise money for the Special Olympics athletes. We’re out here because it’s a great cause.”

“The athletes are amazing, coming out here and doing it for them. We love to see the smiles on their faces,” he added.

We're out on the roof on the Dunkin' on N. Prospect until noon for Cop on a Rooftop for Special Olympics! We're glad to have Urbana PD joining us as we all support these athletes. Stop by to say hi as you caffeinate for a beautiful Friday! — Champaign PD (@ChampaignPD) May 17, 2024

Naperville Police Department Detective Tim Thorpe told NCTV17 that Cop on a Rooftop gets a “great turnout every year.”

“Any type of donation will get you a free donut today or in the future,” he explained. “If you donate $10, that gets you a tumbler of your choice, hot or cold, and that will also get you a free cup of coffee. We have t-shirts for $20 and hats for $15. Again, all proceeds going right back to Special Olympics.”

Thorpe has been in charge of NPD’s Cop on a Rooftop for over 15 years and loves it.

“It’s Friday, everyone’s out, everyone’s having a good time, we have beautiful weather,” he said. “Everyone’s coming together to support us, the community, and the athletes.”

The Chicago Police Department’s 14th District was able to raise over $4,300, officials announced.

14th District CAPS officers were at the Dunkin' at 2808 N Western yesterday for the annual Cop on a Rooftop event. We want to thank everyone who stopped by and donated. We were able to raise over $4,300 towards the Special Olympics! — Chicago PD 14th Dist (@ChicagoCAPS14) May 18, 2024

Over 350 Dunkin’ Donuts around the state participated in the event.