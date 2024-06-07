Connecticut Town Council Refuses to Fly Thin Blue Line Flag to Honor Fallen State Trooper

A Democrat-controlled Connecticut town council is facing backlash for refusing to fly a “thin blue line” flag to honor a state trooper who was killed in a hit-and-run on May 30.

Wethersfield Town Council Member Rich Bailey (R) proposed to raise the flag to show respect for Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier, who died after a driver hit him during a traffic stop.

The council, which is made up of six Democrats and three Republicans, shot down the request, with three in favor, five against, and one abstention, the New York Post reported.

Instead, the town of Wethersfield lowered the LGBTQ+ flag, the American flag, and the state flag to half-mast.

Pelletier, 34, was a husband and father-of-two, whom thousands mourned at his Wednesday funeral, according to the Associated Press (AP).

“All we are doing is trying to respect a fallen police officer,” Bailey told WTNH News 8.

“In my home, [the “thin blue line” flag] means police, and they protect us, and they are our first line of defense,” the Republican explained. “They always are, and they’re always here, and they’re always for us.”

According to some of the Democrat council members, the flag “represents racism.”

“It represents racism and antagonism to many, many people,” Town Council Member Emily Zambrello (D) told the outlet. “And if you don’t personally believe that, and you fly at your own house and you think it means something to you, that is much more positive — it’s just not how many people feel about it.”

The liberal council member argued that it is “not appropriate to raise it over our town hall, especially when our flag policy prohibits us from doing anything associated with hate.”

Wethersfield Mayor Ken Lesser (D) voiced his disapproval of the “white supremacist” thin blue line flag in favor of an all-encompassing “first responders’ flag.”

“The first responders’ flag recognizes all the first responders — police, fire, emergency management,” Lesser said. “The ‘blue line’ flag was designed for police officers, and it goes back over 100 years, but now it has been used by white supremacists, and many police groups have disavowed that flag.”

Wethersfield Public Schools board member Elizabeth Walters decried the town council’s decision on Facebook and put up “thin blue line” flags in her yard to honor Pelletier.

RIP Trooper First Class Pelletier 🖤 Many prayers to your family. Posted by Elizabeth Walters on Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Pelletier’s wife, Dominique, gave an emotional speech at the fallen trooper’s funeral.

“He was a man of integrity and honor, and I will make sure our children always know those traits definitely came from him,” she said, tearfully. “To my honey: You weren’t just my husband. You were my home. You were my heart. You were my safe place and my provider. My best friend. My secret keeper. My favorite gossiper.”

“The light in our smiles will be forever dimmed, and the thought of this world without that laugh seems unimaginable but has already become real,” Dominique continued. “I promise to keep you alive in our home, in our heart, and in our boys’ memories forever. I love you, and I miss you.”

The alleged hit-and-run driver, Alex Oyola-Sanchez, was arrested after he continued driving through several towns. He has since been charged with several crimes, including second-degree manslaughter and operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the AP reported.