Report: Feds Subpoena NYC’s Director of Asylum Seeker Operations

Federal authorities subpoenaed the director of New York City’s services for asylum seekers on Friday as part of an investigation into one of Mayor Eric Adams’ (D) senior aides, the New York Post reported.

The feds served NYC Office of Asylum Seeker Operations Director Molly Schaeffer at her Brooklyn residence, law enforcement sources revealed to the outlet. According to insiders with knowledge of the incident, the subpoena is related to the probe of Timothy Pearson, a senior adviser to Adams on public safety.

Pearson, a retired NYPD inspector, was one of multiple members of the Adams administration who had their homes raided and devices seized by the FBI in early September, Spectrum News reported.

Questions have arisen regarding Pearson’s interest in city contracts after he allegedly said to a colleague, “Do you know how these contracts work? People are doing very well on these contracts. I have to get mine. Where are my crumbs?”

The official oversees security deals for migrant shelters and “may have allegedly interfered with picking contractors in exchange for illegal kickbacks,” the Post said of claims from sources.

Adams confirmed that Pearson oversaw certain contracts, including ones related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We asked him to go in and look in, and we saved hundreds of millions of dollars by bringing down the costs, everything from security contracts to other contracts,” the mayor said Tuesday, according to Spectrum.

Schaeffer told the Post that she was not raided but did not deny that federal investigators went to her home in a Friday phone call before “hanging up abruptly.”

When asked about the subpoena, Deputy Mayor of Communication Fabien Levy said, “We have repeatedly said we expect all team members to fully comply with any ongoing inquiry.”

“Molly Schaeffer is an integral part of our team and works hard every day to deliver for New Yorkers,” he added.

Pearson is also facing four lawsuits for sexual harassment and retaliation.

“Tim Pearson used City Hall as his own personal tinder to sexually harass women and try to have sex with them, and when they refuse[d] his sexual advances he would retaliate and essentially end their careers,” said the alleged victims’ attorney, John Scola.