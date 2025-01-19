‘Good Riddance’: AG Merrick Garland Roasted After Video of Him Leaving DOJ Goes Viral

A video of U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland leaving the Department of Justice (DOJ) while receiving applause and cheers from staffers and other government officials has received a massive wave of backlash online.

Upon exiting his office for the last time under the Biden-Harris administration, Garland was celebrated by a long line of department personnel on his way out, footage shared by the DOJ on X shows:

In the two days since it has been posted, the video has received just over 9,000 likes, compared to over 12,000 overwhelmingly negative comments.

“Dude belongs in prison,” said conservative YouTuber duo the Hodge Twins:

Investigative journalist Sarah Fields compared the applauding staffers to clapping seals:

The Republican National Committee (RNC) research account responded by calling Garland a “pathetic hack”:

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) slammed Garland’s DOJ for attacking parents, Catholics, and political opponents:

“His DOJ attacked concerned parents. His DOJ attacked religious Catholics. His DOJ attacked political opponents. His DOJ was unprecedentedly weaponized,” the congressman wrote.

“This disgraceful era of brazen political lawfare is FINALLY OVER,” he added.

Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OH) also wished Garland a “good riddance”:

“Merrick Garland presided over the wicked weaponization of the federal government against the American people,” he wrote. “He has caused irreparable damage to the institution. Good riddance.”

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis’s press secretary, Jeremy Redfern, said he “Never thought we’d see someone do more damage to the credibility of the DoJ than Eric Holder, but then Merrick Garland happened”:

Meanwhile, attorneys general from 20 states have addressed a letter to the U.S. Senate to urge them to confirm Trump’s nominee for AG, Pam Bondi.