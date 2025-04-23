A Virginia town in Loudoun County voted to keep its police force on Tuesday following backlash from residents opposed to disbanding the department to save more than $3 million.

“The town of Purcellville, located in Loudoun County, Virginia, has found itself around $50 million in the red following the construction of a major wastewater treatment facility,” Fox News reported, “and the council sought to tighten the town’s budget by disbanding the local police department and relying on the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement.”

The town council’s initial decision to scrap the department led to public outcry and recall petitions to remove several council members and Vice Mayor Ben Nett from office, according to the report. Council members who wanted to get rid of the department claimed they were trying to reduce water bills for Purcellville’s 9,000 residents.

The council ultimately voted to allot $3.2 million for the police force in 2026 at a crowded town council meeting filled with enraged residents and officials.

The council’s vote to keep the police department was “met with cheers by residents in attendance,” according to the report.

Fox 5 DC reported that residents who spoke during public comments were opposed to scrapping the department in exchange for cheaper water bills. Residents also reportedly criticized the council for holding a vote on the proposal two weeks ago without allowing public comment on it.

“The four of you snuck agenda items in at the end of the meeting and took away my lawful right to comment on them,” one resident said, according to ABC7.

Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman released a statement before Tuesday’s final vote, saying the town council and manager had not discussed plans about transitioning responsibilities from the department. He also said such a transition was not possible in two months.

Fox 5 DC noted that the vote occurred while a criminal investigation into Vice Mayor Ben Nett for potential violations of state conflict of interest laws is ongoing.

“A letter from the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s attorney states Nett was fired from the Purcellville Police Department on April 8; within a week he voted to disband it with no effort to disqualify himself from the vote,” according to the report.

The town council is also facing scrutiny for reportedly appointing former Mayor Kwasi Fraser as town manager without interviewing the other 82 candidates who applied for the job.

“I am happy that it’s not just me and my fellow colleagues that are seeing this behavior and are seeing what’s going on and looking into it,” Purcellville council member Erin Rayner said.