The sheriff of Brevard County, Florida, is vowing to apply the law if leftist rioters turn violent during protests planned in areas across the nation on Saturday.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey gave the sobering warning Thursday during a press conference, saying anyone who hurts a law enforcement officer will feel the consequences, the Daily Caller reported.

“So I’m gonna break it down for you, all right? And if somebody wants to know what I mean by ‘turn violent,’ this is what I mean,” Ivey stated:

If you resist lawful orders, you’re going to jail. Let me be very clear about that. If you block an intersection or roadway in Brevard County you are going to jail. If you flee arrest, you’re gonna go to jail tired because we are gonna run you down and put you in jail. If you try to mob rule a car in Brevard County, gathering around it, refusing to let the driver leave, in our county you’re most likely gonna get run over and dragged across the street. If you spit on us, you’re going to the hospital and then jail. If you hit one of us you’re going to the hospital and then jail and most likely get bitten by one of our big beautiful dogs that we have here. If you throw a brick, a firebomb, or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains at. Because we will kill you graveyard dead. We’re not gonna play.

“This has got to stop. You’re watching what’s taking place out there. You’re seeing police officers that are being attacked, being spit on, being put in harm’s way just for doing their jobs,” Ivey continued. “You’re seeing ICE agents that are being targeted for doing their jobs. And you’re seeing obstructionists that are doing all of this standing in the way of law and order.”

Ivey appeared to be referring to the recent violent rioting in Los Angeles, California, when leftists tried to thwart ICE agents from performing sweeps for illegal immigrants.

His warnings came as “No Kings” protests are supposed to happen over the weekend in opposition to President Donald Trump, whose birthday is June 14. He will be 79 years old, according to Breitbart News.

The outlet said in May that organizers are hoping to upstage a military parade Trump has planned for Saturday in Washington, DC. The group that reportedly claimed to be behind the event is called Refuse Fascism.

“As for June 14 in D.C., the administration is holding a parade to mark the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary. The parade will reportedly feature dozens of tanks, thousands of marching troops, and military aircraft flying over the capitol,” the Breitbart News article noted.

When asked about the planned “No Kings” protests slated for Saturday, Trump told a reporter this week, “I don’t feel like a king. I have to go through hell to get stuff approved”:

Meanwhile, Ivey’s recent warnings are in keeping with his past actions and stance against lawlessness as sheriff of Brevard County. In 2017, he encouraged law-abiding American citizens to be familiar with their firearms and be mentally prepared if they were ever called upon to be the first line of defense against terrorists, per Breitbart News.

“Ivey made these comments in a video he posted to Facebook in reaction to the horrendous attacks on unarmed, law-abiding Londoners,” the outlet said.

A few years later, Ivey refused to back down after placing decals on patrol cars that read “In God We Trust” when he got pushback from an atheist group, Breitbart News reported.