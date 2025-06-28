Marlow’s Forthcoming ‘Breaking the Law’ Rockets to #3 on Amazon’s Movers & Shakers List

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow’s forthcoming book, Breaking the Law, has rocketed up the Amazon charts since it was announced on Thursday. The two-time New York Times bestselling author spent a year investigating the lawfare “superstructure” that has been weaponized against Donald Trump and overtaken American politics. Now, the book is topping at least one category on Amazon and ranked #3 on the “Movers & Shakers” list.

Amazon “Movers & Shakers” tracks the books that have seen the biggest gains in sales over a 24-hour window. Marlow trailed only a forthcoming poetry book from Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey and a book on cooking.

Breaking the Law: Exposing the Weaponization of America’s Legal System Against Donald Trump also topped the Political Conservatism and Liberalism category and tracked near the top of several others, as of early Saturday.

“All praise to the Breitbart News audience,” Marlow said. “This book has been kept entirely under wraps until Thursday, and only announced to the Breitbart audience at this time. To see it soar on Amazon is all thanks to this community we have built at Breitbart News over the past two decades.”

“Virtually every case, every instance of lawfare that I scrutinized for this book, is far worse than you have ever imagined,” The Alex Marlow Show podcast host continued, “and I’m extremely eager to get these findings out there into the public.” “It is time to fight back.”

Marlow, who was Andrew Breitbart’s first employee when he was 21-years-old, has been EIC of the conservative web pioneer’s namesake website since 2013.

“I have spent the last year poring over documents and information and compiling what I believe is the definitive takedown of the left’s lawfare superstructure that has been on a mission to destroy Donald Trump and his movement,” Marlow told Breitbart News, noting that he conducted interviews with top conservative scholars, members of Trump’s legal team, and the president himself.

“I wrote Breaking the Law because I want this country to survive lawfare. The institutional left is not messing around. They are trying to use it as a tool to destroy America,” Marlow added.

President Trump echoed those sentiments in a glowing endorsement:

“This book is a must read. It shows how corrupt our judicial system is in our country,” President Trump told Marlow during a meeting in the Oval Office. “Cases are rigged left and right. Judge shopping is rampant at levels never seen before. You know the outcome of a case as soon as the judge is picked. And the radical left is using this, their final weapon, to take down America.”

“This book is one way to fight back,” Marlow said. “It’s my honor to have your support.”

Breaking the Law is available for pre-order now. It will also be available on eReader and audiobook read by the author himself.