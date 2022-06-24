Livewire*** Hollywood Roe Reversal Rage: ‘United States of Whyte Male Patriarchy’

The Hollywood hate parade raged into the late evening on Friday after the Supreme Court ruling in the case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, No. 19-1392 in the Supreme Court of the United States, established that the Constitution doesn’t include a right to abortion.

The celebrity abortion screeds flowed earlier on Friday from the likes of Seth MacFarlane, Disney stars Pedro Pascal, Rachel Zegler, and Bette Midler, Michael Moore, Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Carrie Coon, Sophia Bush, Elizabeth Banks, and Alyssa Milano, among others.

Below is a real-time catalogue of the smears, threats, and demagoguery, and deep legal insights (LOL, I’m kidding), unhinged rants from a Hollywood elite who have long stop caring about alienating and insulting half of America.

Orange Is the New Black and Free Willy star Lori Petty says we’re all living in the “United States of Whyte Male Patriarchy.”

– United States of Whyte Male Patriarchy. U really hate your wives, moms and daughters.

So shameful and fkn creepy. https://t.co/zURez18LWi — loripetty (@loripetty) June 25, 2022

Here’s Apple+’s Severance star Patricia Arquette straight up spreading fake news about how women want be about to get abortions in America.

Tomorrow a woman who needs an abortion in America will not be allowed because of 6 fanatical power mongers. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 25, 2022

Here’s actor-comedian Michael Rapaport — who earlier on Friday called Justice Clarence Thomas a cocksucker — telling Donald Trump Jr. that his father “considered aborting” him.

Trust me, your Father considered aborting you. You're a mistake https://t.co/5MYIl3KIR7 — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) June 25, 2022

Former Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones called to “expand the Supreme Court.”

Horror novelist Stephen King apparently believes America is on the verge of becoming an autocracy where women are forced to have sex for the purpose of reproducing, or something.

Welcome to THE HANDMAID’S TALE. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 25, 2022

ABC’s Scandal star Kerry Washington shared a nearly three-minute video with her 5.5 million Twitter followers about how people can donate to and support the abortion industry.

From me to you, a message of HOPE. ❤️ #BansOffOurBodies Even if you already know this information, please pass it along!!! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/y6D1vYAv7v — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) June 25, 2022

Pop star and actor Selena Gomez tweeted the oft-repeated line about a woman being able to “choose.”

Watching a Constitutional right be stripped away is horrific. A woman should have the right to CHOOSE what she wants to do with her own body. End of story. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) June 24, 2022

Actor Ashton Kutcher went on a tirade about incest.

States will be forcing children at are impregnated by their father, stepfathers, uncles to carry the child to full term? #IsThisAmerica — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) June 25, 2022

Super-producer Pharrell Williams has a warning for something called “the antiquated spirited.”

Very sad day for our sisters and humanity

The antiquated spirited have no idea what they are in for

Trying to stop something they fucked around and started something — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) June 25, 2022

Pop star Billie Eilish trashed the United States during her performance in England.

Billie Eilish spoke out in her headlining set at Glastonbury: "Today is a really, really dark day for women in the U.S. I'm just going to say that because I can't bear to think about it any longer," she said in introducing "Your Power." https://t.co/TSizF3NYYz pic.twitter.com/HAfnbXh551 — Variety (@Variety) June 24, 2022

Music producer Diane Warren made the Roe reversal about herself.

This is not what I meant with If I could turn back time. Not to the middle ages — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) June 24, 2022

Actress Michelle Monaghan promoted access to abortion pills.

Abortion is essential healthcare. Now more than ever we need to mobilize. If you believe #AbortionIsEssential, it’s time to take action: Fund your local clinic via @AbortionFunds and support @ReproRights as they continue to defend abortion through the power of the law. pic.twitter.com/8TqfT2Cj12 — Michelle Monaghan (@realmonaghan) June 24, 2022

Actress-comedian Sarah Silverman attacked Democrat senator Kyrsten Sinema.

I can’t believe the nerve of you even writing this you stand for nothing. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) June 24, 2022

Charmed and Pretty Little Liars star Holly Marie Combs said Friday was “a great day for rapists.”

It’s been a great day for rapists in America. And a death knell for their victims. @GOP — Holly Marie Combs Ryan (@H_Combs) June 24, 2022

The Hangover star Ed Helms called the Roe reversal “an utter disgrace.”

Decision by #SCOTUS to overturn #RoeVWade is an utter disgrace and an a epic tragedy. Women’s autonomy, dignity, self-determination and health are not open for debate. — Ed Helms (@edhelms) June 24, 2022

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actor Amber Tamblyn sent a warning to Democrats.

A line has been drawn in the sand and the Democratic Party needs to think very carefully about what side they are going to be on. Those songs and poems are not enough. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) June 24, 2022

Comedian Lewis Black bit his tongue but did say, apparently, the SCOTUS has ushered in the “dark ages.”

I have no words for what the Supreme Court of the United States has done today that wouldn't get me kicked off Twitter. #DarkAgesSupremeCourt — Lewis Black (@TheLewisBlack) June 24, 2022

