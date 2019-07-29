11 Fires Break Out Overnight in Baltimore Neighborhood

Baltimore law enforcement has launched an investigation into the cause of 11 fires that broke out in the city’s Edmondson Village neighborhood early Morning morning.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at approximately 1:30 a.m. EST, said Baltimore Fire spokesperson Blair Adams, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Firefighters then scrambled to a second fire a few blocks away and did so nine additional times. They extinguished the fires by 3:30 a.m. and the Baltimore Police Department’s arson unit arrived on scene at 6:30 a.m. Adams said six homes, four trash cans, and one car were on fire. Some of the homes were vacant, said Adams. There were no injuries reported.

“My mom yelled fire, the dog was barking, my initial reaction was to get everyone out of the house,” David Hendricks, who managed to escape one of the house fires, told CBS Baltimore.

“I just heard a somewhat small explosion and then you heard flames,” he added.

**WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE** A man shared this video of his childhood home burning down in Edmondson Village. It was one of at least four house fires within a couple blocks of each other. pic.twitter.com/YafbqRwFzh — Sean Streicher (@SeanStreicher) July 29, 2019

As the sun comes up you can really see the damage to the house on Lyndhurst St. pic.twitter.com/UyivfTIQq4 — Sean Streicher (@SeanStreicher) July 29, 2019

No additional details are available at this time.