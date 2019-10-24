Police: Detroit Teens Attack Man in Broad Daylight at Bus Stop

Police are searching for a group of Detroit teens who attacked a man in broad daylight at a bus stop on October 10, according to a video of the incident.

The 23-year-old victim was sitting on a bench at the Detroit bus stop around 3:30 p.m. October 10, when a group of teens approached him, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

Suddenly, one of the teens knocked the victim on the side of the head, causing him to fall unconscious on the floor, according to the video. Two other teens allegedly joined in the beating, kicking the unconscious man on the ground before they eventually fled the scene.

The man received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries after the attack, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The victim told WDIV that he felt traumatized by the entire ordeal and that he is still trying to process the attack.

“I’m still, like … it’s hard to grasp everything that happened all at once. Every time I see the video it traumatizes me a bit,” he said.

Police said it is unclear if there was a motive behind the attack, or if the victim knew the suspect.

Authorities are asking those who know anything about the suspects to call Detroit police at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.