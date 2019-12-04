Auto Dealership Donates Vehicle to Man Who Adopted Five Siblings

A Buffalo, New York, based auto dealership donated a vehicle to a man who recently adopted a set of five siblings so they could live together.

Lamont Thomas, 48, adopted five siblings at once in October: Michaela, 1, Major, 2, Nakia, 3, Jamel, 4, and Zendaya, 5. However, he often had trouble shuttling them around because his car had broken down.

That is when West Herr Auto Group stepped in to help.

West Herr Auto Group heard about Thomas’s story of adopting the five children at once, and decided to donate a set of wheels so he could get around easily.

The dealership donated a 2018 Dodge Caravan, WGRZ reported.

Thomas has adopted five additional children and fostered 30 children throughout his lifetime. The 48-year-old made his most recent adoptions of the children all under the age of six after fighting a two-year court battle to keep them together.

“I want to be the difference; make a difference by being a difference for these youths,” he said after the adoption was made final on October 17.