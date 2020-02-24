Mother of Late 8-Year-Old Son Offers Cake, Note of Wisdom to Stranger

A woman offered to buy a cake for a stranger at a Kroger in Texas after she recently lost her eight-year-old son, and decided to leave some words of wisdom to go along with it.

The note reads:

“My son Nehemiah would be 8 years old today. I wanted to remember my son by doing good to others. I hope you enjoy your child’s cake and I hope your day is special. Hold your baby a little tighter today, watch them as they play, be patient with them, kiss their sweet little hand and tell them how much you love them. Our children are such special gifts! Hope your day is beautiful. Much love from me and my angel in heaven to your family.”

The mother who got the note and the cake, whose daughter was also turning eight, was in tears when she received the gifts.

“Thank you God for this gift. For giving me my sweet little girls to love on when this mom is lying in bed wishing she could do the same thing. How sad that people take it for granted,” said Holly Grimet.

But Grimet is not only walking away with a free cake, she is also walking away with a valuable life lesson.

“A gift, for me to know that I need to cherish every birthday every celebration. Even though I didn’t want to throw a birthday party. I’m so glad I did,” said Grimet.