A Massachusetts State Police trooper is spreading kindness during the coronavirus pandemic by giving away a bicycle that his daughter had outgrown to a girl whose bicycle was stolen.

Boston.com reported that Trooper Jim Burke first learned of the missing bicycle through a police report at the Blue Hills Reservation. When he arrived at his destination, Burke learned that a young girl’s bicycle was stolen while she and her family were visiting Houghton’s Pond, WCVB reported.

The family told Burke they left the bicycle at the pavilion while walking on the beach, and the next moment it was gone. After speaking with the family, Burke offered to go back to his house and give the family a bike that his daughter had outgrown.

The family happily accepted Burke’s gesture, and the girl was excited to take the bike for a spin.

“That’s dedication to community. Thank you Trooper Burke for going the extra on this one!” read a post on the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page.