A New Jersey boat parade supporting President Donald Trump, police officers, and veterans is trying to break a world record on Saturday.

“We’re hoping to double our number. Last time was 1,200 [boats], so 2,400 would be nice. Three thousand was our goal, and we’ll see if we meet it,” Chris Molla, organizer of Law Enforcement Officer and Veterans Support Boat Parade, told Fox & Friends Weekend — while driving his boat.

A video showed the flotilla of pro-Trump boats sailing together in North Wildwood, New Jersey, with their Trump 2020 flags, thin blue line law enforcement support flags, and of course, multiple American flags.

Pro-Trump supporters have organized similar events across the country, including a flotilla in Florida that tried to beat the record in August.

The most up-to-date record for the world’s largest boat parade took place in Malaysia on September 14, 2014, when 1,180 boats took part in the Malaysia Day celebrations along the South China Sea.

However, Jason Cline of South Carolina told the State that he believes his July 5, 2020, boat parade shattered that record with 3,417 boats.

The New Jersey flotilla started at 10 a.m. across the Garden State where the Toms River flows into the Barnegat Bay.