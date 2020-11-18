Missing 9-Year-Old Boy Found Alive After 3-Day Search in the Woods

A missing nine-year-old boy was found safe on Tuesday in the Tennessee woods wearing no jacket or shoes after authorities conducted a three-day search to find the boy.

Authorities discovered Jordan Gorman at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday underneath a shelter made out of tarp, three-fourths of a mile away from his residence in Cheatham County, Tennessee, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) told reporters.

“Cold and hungry, but otherwise in pretty good spirits!” TBI said in a tweet on Tuesday. “Good to see you, Jordan!”

His family said Jordan ran away after a dispute and was last seen at his home Sunday afternoon in Ashland City, which is 30 miles away from Nashville, WSMV reported.

The TBI initially put out an Endangered Child Alert but later raised it to an Amber Alert Monday afternoon.

The Christian County Rescue Team from Kentucky found Jordan the following day.

A search crew member said the team almost missed the boy until they discovered the blue tarp in a heavily wooded area.

“As I got close to the tarp and noticed there was a mass in it, naturally the worst was going through my head initially until the tarp moved,” Mathew Reese said. “It was just the biggest holy crap, I got him.”

Reese and the other two search crew members, all of whom are fathers, said they treated Jordan as if he were one of their own children.

“That’s what makes you drive to get out there and find him,” Logan Fryar, a Christian County Rescue Team member, said.

TBI officials said after Jordan was found, he was sent for medical evaluation after spending two nights in the woods at below-freezing temperatures.