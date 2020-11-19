A 67-year-old man from St. Petersburg, Florida, got an early holiday surprise this year when he won a million dollars on a scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery announced that Albert Pike claimed one of the $1 million top prizes after spending $30 on “THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000” Scratch-Off game.

Pike chose to take a one-time lump sum payout of $790,000.

Before he won, Pike said he had to make some tough decisions on how to take care of his family financially.

“When I got home and saw the winning numbers, I couldn’t believe it. I knew right then that I wouldn’t have to worry about how to pay for the things we need,” he said.

He purchased his winning ticket at a Publix in South Pasadena.

The retailer will also receive a payout for selling the winning ticket. The South Pasadena Publix will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the lucky scratch-off ticket.