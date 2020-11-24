Watch: Idaho Lunch Lady Surprised with Car from Secret Santa Tells All 2 Years Later

Two years ago, an Idaho lunch lady was surprised with a car by a Secret Santa. Her reaction was priceless, almost collapsing at the sight of the vehicle.

“Oh my gosh! Are you serious?” Cheryl Stewart said at the time. “Secret Santa just got me a car!”

Now, two years later, Stewart sat down with Nate Eaton of East Idaho News to give him an update on how she has been doing since Secret Santa surprised her with her car.

Stewart, a lunch lady at Teton High School in Driggs, recalled that she was home sick that day when the principal called her into work. Little did she know what was in store for her when she got there.

“I about passed out” after receiving the car, Stewart told Eaton in a follow-up interview two years after the big surprise.

The first thing she did after receiving her car was call her husband.

“I was so excited and shaking that he couldn’t understand me, and I said, ‘You’re not going to believe it, but we have a car,'” Stewart recalled telling her husband at the time.

Before she got her car from Secret Santa, she had been using a borrowed car from her parents.

She also had several jobs, including one as a cleaning lady for the U.S. Forest Service building, and volunteered by making rolls for all the funerals in Teton Valley while her husband battled several serious illnesses, East Idaho News reported.

Later in the interview, Stewart expressed how the Secret Santa gift was a blessing to her family, especially after her son-in-law died unexpectedly this year, leaving behind his pregnant wife and one child.

Secret Santa has been making the rounds all over East Idaho, surprising several others in need with hefty gifts.

Secret Santa surprised a nurse with a car and surprised a single mother with a $20,000 check while she was at work.