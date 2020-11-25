Community Saves Kitten Stuck 60 Feet High in Cypress Tree

A California community banded together to save a kitten stuck 60 feet high in a cypress tree over the weekend after the kitten climbed up the tree and could not get down.

For nearly two days, the kitten named “Kitty Love” cried out for help while her owners tried to figure out how to get her down, NBC Bay Area reported.

The family turned to social media for assistance after the fire department and the police refused to come out.

“The fire department kind of laughed and said this isn’t the movies, we don’t respond to calls like that,” said Jessica Plummer, Kitty Love’s owner.

Plummer posted a call for help on social media, and neighbor Vincenzo Cobiseno answered it.

“I work in a refinery, so I’m used to being 100 to 200 feet in the air,” Cobiseno said.

Cobiseno brought his 25-foot ladder, but even that did not come close to reaching the kitten. So he decided to scale the cypress tree in the dark.

“Once I got up there and realized trying to grab her, hold onto the three and climb down, it was a little more difficult than I was expecting,” Cobiseno said.

He tucked Kitty Love into his sweater and began his downward descent. But on the last ten feet, he lost his footing and fell to the ground, still clinging to the kitten.

Both Kitty Love and Cobiseno are okay despite the fall.

The Plummer family says they are extremely grateful for Cobiseno’s help and said they are giving extra thanks this holiday season.