Court to Decide Custody for Dog Tossed over Florida Motel Balcony

A court will decide whether a dog tossed over a Florida Motel 6 balcony will go back to its owner or be turned over to Animal Services.

The German Shepherd, named “Miracle,” is “doing well” in the aftermath of her fall on Monday and is with a foster family as she recovers from her injuries, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“Should the court grant Animal Services custody, the foster family has already expressed interest in having Miracle be part of their forever family!” the sheriff’s office said.

A deputy’s body camera captured a shocking video on Tuesday showing Allison Murphy, 35, opening the door to her motel room and tossed Miracle over the railing.

Murphy also allegedly attacked a maid and threatened to jump from the second-floor balcony of the motel, WKMG reported.

An X-ray showed that the dog had a sewing needle embedded in her thigh but was otherwise okay. The dog underwent surgery to have the sewing needle removed.

Murphy was taken to the ground following the incident and arrested on felony counts of animal cruelty and resisting an officer.

The court hearing is scheduled for the end of the month when a judge will decide who gets custody of Miracle.