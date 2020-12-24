El Paso Police Gang Unit Hands Out Christmas Gifts to Children

The El Paso, Texas, Police Department Gang Unit loaded their squad cars and an armored vehicle on Tuesday not with weapons, but with Christmas gifts to give to children.

The Gang Unit worked together with El Paso Electric and Montecillo Apartments Group to add some holiday cheer and hand out gifts to families in need, the El Paso Times reported.

The Montecillo Apartments Group gave $3,000 to go towards purchasing gifts for children. El Paso Electric matched the contribution by paying off bills for families who fell behind on paying their electric bills, KDBC reported.

Officers with the Gang Unit, along with Santa Claus, handed out gifts to 100 children from 40 families.

“Our goal was to get as many presents as we can and deliver them today, so they have something for Christmas,” Lt. John Schneider of the Gang Unit said.

Twelve El Paso police officers met at the Westside Command Center to load the gifts into squad cars and an armored vehicle.

With a little help from schools and Child Protective Services, the officers were able to identify the children and families in most need.

“Some of the officers in our unit reached out (to) the families and spoke to the kids on the phone to see what they wanted,” Schneider said, adding that some officers got emotional.

“The guys were excited today. A lot of guys didn’t sleep last night because we’ve been talking about this,” Schneider added.