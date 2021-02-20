Two Killed After Air Force Training Jet Crashes Near Alabama Airport

A U.S. Air Force instructor pilot and a Japanese Air Force officer died in a military plane crash near an Alabama airport Friday evening, officials confirmed Friday night.

The U.S. instructor and the Japanese second lieutenant crashed around 5:00 p.m. Friday as their T-38 was about to land at Montgomery Regional Airport. The plane went down in a wooded area next to the airport, the New York Post reported.

The jet did not hit any structures in the area, such as homes.

The names of those in the aircraft are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The lieutenant was training under the U.S. Air Force to become a fighter pilot.

The jet was part of the 14th Flying Training Wing based out of Columbus, Missouri, and was bound for Tallahassee, Florida, the Alabama News Network reported.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the two pilots involved in this incident,” Col. Seth Graham, 14th Flying Training Wing commander, told WSFA. “There are no words that can describe the sadness that accompanies the loss of our teammates.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.