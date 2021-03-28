Community Helps Texas Couple Raise Funds to Adopt a Child

A Texas couple, Quentin “Q” and Courtney Alexander, were ready to welcome an adopted child into their home. The only problem: they needed a little financial help before the adoption process could move forward.

Their local church community sensed those needs and immediately went to work to help the couple.

Solid Rock Fellowship Out West by The Misfits in Christ held a fish fry and bike rodeo on Saturday to help raise money for the adoption, KWES reported.

Q said he was very grateful for the support.

“You have people that support, you have people that love you, but when you ask hey can you help us and you have multitudes of people come to help out no questions asked, no hesitation, it’s always heartwarming to be reminded not of just families love and friends love but God’s love through them,” said Q.

Other families who have gone through the adoption process have relied on their communities for financial support.

One Wisconsin family fundraised in July 2020 so they could adopt a child of color, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported.

That family raised $45,000 to cover all costs of the adoption, including legal fees and home study visits.