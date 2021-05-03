Bystander Rescues Infant Flung into Maryland Bay After Crash

A bystander dived off a highway guardrail into a Maryland Bay on Sunday to rescue an infant flung from a car into the water after a crash, authorities said.

The infant was flung from the car on the Route 90 bridge in Ocean City, Maryland, and plunged into the Assawoman Bay, according to a statement posted on Facebook by the Ocean City Fire Department:

At least eight people were injured in the crash, according to the fire department.

Authorities were dispatched to the scene shortly before 3:00 p.m. and found one car hanging off the bridge, officials said.

Authorities said three other cars were also involved in the accident.

Firefighters secured the hanging vehicle, and paramedics treated multiple patients at the scene. Seven people were taken to local hospitals via ambulances, and the infant was flown to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore, the fire department stated in its release.

The victims’ conditions were not immediately known. None of the victims were identified at the time, and authorities did not disclose what caused the crash.

Route 90 was shut down between Coastal Highway and Route 589 while the Ocean City Police investigated the cause of the crash.