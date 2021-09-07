VIDEO: Brawl Erupts Between Waffle House Worker, Customer in Atlanta

Video footage of an apparent fight that broke out inside a Waffle House in Atlanta, Georgia, went viral on social media recently.

The clip shared by the Twitter profile ATL Uncensored showed two women arguing with a man sitting at the counter of the restaurant reportedly located on Buford Highway, according to Fox News.

In the video posted on Sunday, a woman in a black shirt appeared to argue with a man in an orange shirt. A woman in a purple top also seemed to argue with him, while the woman in black stepped in between the two.

Moments later, a Waffle House employee in a blue shirt grabbed the man and attempted to move him out the door. However, the man in orange punched him:

Waffle House on Buford Hwy was turnt pic.twitter.com/Zxi2Wpd2Ew — ATL Uncensored (@ATLUncensored) September 5, 2021

The two began to brawl, and the employee appeared to knock the other man to the ground.

However, he got back up and the pair kept fighting while people screamed in the background, watching the scene unfold.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the video had over three million views and more than six thousand retweets.

Fox 5 reported that law enforcement authorities did not release details regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, Twitter users expressed their opinions of the fight, one person writing, “Two things are bothering me.. Him being rude to the women and him thinking he could win in a fight against a Waffle House employee.”

“Never fight a restaurant employee in a restaurant. Them floors is slippery and the employee got that Shoes For Crews super grip,” another person advised.

According to the Fox News article, the clip was just the latest scuffle at a Waffle House in recent years.

“Other incidents include a fight between seven individuals at an unidentified Waffle House last year, a knife fight between two Waffle House employees in Hardeeville, South Carolina in 2019, and a fight between employees over dirty dishes at a Memphis Waffle House in 2018,” the report said.