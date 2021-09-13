New York State Police airlifted an injured hiker off of Crane Mountain in the Adirondacks on the afternoon of September 11.

New York State police answered the call when rangers requested assistance with an injured hiker on Saturday afternoon in Johnsburg, New York. Rangers realized the hiker would not have been able to leave the area under her own power, so they called in an airlift.

Another successful rescue.

SP Aviation and @NYSDEC work together to hoist an injured hiker off Crane Mountain. pic.twitter.com/3VBLokAH3t — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) September 12, 2021

The helicopter hovered over the side of the mountain and lowered a rope in a video tweeted by the New York State Police Twitter account. The hiker was then secured to the rope and lifted stories into the air before she was safely secured in the helicopter. Once safely aboard, the helicopter flew to a landing zone at the bottom of the mountain where she was then taken by ambulance to Glen Falls Hospital for treatment of her injury.

Kara Burns, a state trooper with State Police Troop G explained, “It was just kind of an inaccessible area for her to be getting down on a busted ankle, see we went in to help.”

The extent of the hiker’s injuries remains unknown.

