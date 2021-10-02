Construction workers in Detroit discovered what appear to be human remains while digging up a sidewalk on October 1.

The crew found the human remains under a sidewalk at approximately 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fort Street and Cass Avenue, according to ABC 7. The Detroit Police Department was called to the scene, and a homicide team determined that the bones appear to be human, ABC 7 reports.

Authorities are unsure how long the bones have been under the sidewalk or how deep they were buried, according to ABC 7.

Police are still searching for a skull and the right torso of the skeleton. The search for the missing bones is near the I-75 and Palmer Street, as dirt from the construction site had been stored there before the construction crew’s discovery, ABC 7’s Darren Cunningham reports.

Authorities were able to determine the remains were male, and the bones were transported to the Wayne County Medical Examiner for analysis, Click on Detroit reports.

Some on Twitter have joked that the remains could be those of Jimmy Hoffa. “I’m not saying it’s Jimmy Hoffa, but I’m also not not saying it’s Jimmy Hoffa,” tweeted @Phil_Lewis_.