Passengers had to evacuate a Spirit airlines plane after an engine caught fire while taking off at the Atlantic City Airport on October 2.

The plane carried 102 passengers and seven crew members and was taking off for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, just before 6:00 p.m. when the engine caught fire, NBC 4 reports.

“Spirit Airlines flight 3044 from Atlantic City to Fort Lauderdale encountered what is believed to be a large bird while accelerating for takeoff in Atlantic City, which entered one of the plane’s engines,” the airline said in a statement according to ABC 6.

The plane’s captain was able to brake successfully, which stopped the plane. The captain ordered an evacuation of the passengers after being alerted to the fire, the airline said.

All aboard the plane slid down the emergency exit to safety.

The last two passengers to evacuate were Pasqual Lemme and his 98-year-old mother, NBC 4 reports.

“I had a moment of panic. I’m like, ‘I have to protect my mother, and if it means that we are going down, then we are,'” Lemme told NBC 4.

All 102 passengers and the seven crew members were safe after exiting the craft and were bussed back to the terminal. ABC 7 reports that two passengers sustained minor injuries during the ordeal.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted that his office is keeping a close eye on the situation.

We’re closely monitoring an aircraft incident that happened tonight at @ACYAirport. All passengers and crew were successfully evacuated off the plane, and no serious injuries reported. The airport has reopened. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 3, 2021

According to the airline’s statement, Spirit Airlines has offered passengers refunds, a future travel voucher, and gave passengers the option of taking a new flight to Fort Lauderdale.