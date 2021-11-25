A local business in California is showing appreciation for servicemembers through a project on the home of a United States Navy veteran.

James Wright, who is a resident of Nestor, was chosen for a roof replacement, thanks to a joint effort with San Diego Habitat for Humanity, Fox 5 reported Tuesday.

Originally an Alabama resident, he moved to San Diego in the 1980s and has made his home there since 1995.

However, he explained his roof was in desperate need of repairs.

“It is such a blessing. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate it,” Wright told the outlet. “It’s been leaking for quite a bit, couple of years now, at least.” Video footage showed crews working around piles of supplies and ladders leaning up against the house:

Guardian Roofs began working early Tuesday with materials given by Owens Corning, which is part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project that was launched to honor local veterans.

More than 300 servicemembers have benefited so far.

“We need to do something for them,” Rolandro Moriega of Owens Corning, stated. “They served time. They did something for us, and we need to give back to the community. This is a great project for that.”

According to its Facebook page, San Diego Habitat for Humanity works to bring citizens together to “build homes, communities, and hope.”

“We strengthen communities and transform lives by building new homes, rehabilitating existing homes, and making affordable homeownership a reality,” the page read.

ABC 10 shared footage of the ceiling damage from leaks inside the veteran’s house.

However, Moriega said Wright’s roof would be finished in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“To be able to give back and make a safe, livable house for those who make a safe, livable community and country for us is something that we’re very excited to do,” Joe Bick of Habitat for Humanity explained.