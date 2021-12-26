A Pennsylvania father and his two young sons died in a house fire early Christmas morning, while his wife and eldest son made it out alive, according to reports.

The fire at the King family’s home on Essex Court in Quakertown was reported around 1:20 a.m., according to NBC 10. Officials say the house was engulfed with heavy flames and smoke when firefighters arrived on the scene, per Fox 29.

Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck said Eric King, 41, and two of his young sons were discovered deceased, NBC 10 reports. The Quakertown Community School District (QCSD) released a statement identifying the boys as Liam, a fifth-grader, and Patrick, a third-grader.

An official with Bucks County Fire Marshall’s Office said the 13-year-old son and his mother made it out of the fire alive, per NBC 10. The QCSD identifies the mother as Kristin and the son as Brady, an eighth-grader, and the two were transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital, the Bucks County fire marshall told Fox 29. They were both treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

The school district’s statement reads in part:

This news is devastating for the District community and the Quakertown area at large. Eric and Kristin are very active in the community, and the kind of people who make this a special place to live and attend school. The School District sends its heartfelt sympathy to the King family and their many friends and relatives.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control by 2:30 a.m. An official with the fire marshal’s office told NBC 10 that the fire started close to the Christmas tree and its lighting, “but authorities say the investigation into the official cause is ongoing,” Fox News reported.

The fire spread to a neighboring home, but the residents made it out okay, according to NBC 10.

A Go Fund Me page has been established for the King family, which has already raised $438,839, surpassing the $20,000 target goal. The page states Eric and Kristin were high school sweethearts, and the family of five was heavily involved in Quakertown Youth Baseball Association.