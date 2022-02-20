A family in Northern California experienced a touching moment recently when they reunited with a long-lost furry family member.

Their dog, whose name is Zoey, went missing more than a decade ago, and the family thought they would never hug her again, KCRA reported Saturday.

However, when workers with the San Joaquin Animal Services got a call regarding a stray dog dumped near Stockton, the individual said the canine appeared to be elderly and not in the best of health.

In a social media post on Friday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said Animal Services Officer Brandon Levin quickly scanned the abandoned pup to find a tracking chip and learned she was reported missing in Lafayette, California, all the way back in 2010.

“Yes, 12 years ago!” the agency wrote.

Although the owners now reside in Benicia, they had kept the same phone number.

According to PetFinder.com, registered microchips offer animals, who become lost, the greatest chance of getting back to their families, and veterinarians have urged owners to have their pets microchipped.

Levin worked to contact the family, and it was not long until owner Michelle and her beloved Zoey were reunited in Rio Vista.

The sheriff’s office shared video footage of the long-awaited moment when Michelle reached out to touch the pup who appeared tired but relaxed:

Missing for 12 Years! This one will hit you right in the feels! #FeelGoodFridayOn February 10, 2022, Animal Services Officer Brandon Levin received a call regarding a stray dog who had been dropped off on a rural property outside Stockton. The caller said the dog appeared old and unwell.ASO Levin scanned the dog for a tracking chip, and to his surprise the dog, named Zoey, had been reported missing from Lafayette, California in 2010. Yes, 12 years ago!Zoey had been missing for so long, in 2015 the microchip company had actually listed her as “deceased” in their records. Even more amazing, the owners still had the same phone number, though they now live in Benecia.We met the owner Michelle in Rio Vista, where she and Zoey reunited after 12 years apart!#sanjoaquincountysheriff#animalservices#reunitedanditfeelssogood Posted by San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 18, 2022

“We got her at the pound when she was 6-months-old with her twin sister… they were with us for about six months and then we went to the store for about 20 minutes and came back and she was missing,” Michelle explained, adding she was excited to be taking her home.

Social media users expressed their joy at the reunion and thanked Levin for his hard work.

“Thank you so much officer Levin for saving this dog,” one person commented.

“Such an awesome story. I’m glad she got her fur baby back,” another wrote.