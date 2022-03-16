Video: Massive Fire Breaks out at Walmart Distribution Center near Indianapolis

indiana-walmart-fire
@kanderson_WRTV / Twitter
Joshua Caplan

A Walmart distribution center near Indianapolis was engulfed in flames on Wednesday, sending black smoke that was so thick that it reportedly registered on the weather radar.

The distribution center, located northwest of Indianapolis, caught on fire before 1:30 P.M. local time. Photos shared by Plainfield Fire Department showing the building’s roof on fire, WHIO reported.

Photos and video of the fire were shared to social media:

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates. 

 

 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.