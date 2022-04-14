Some good Samaritans are covering the property insurance increases for two senior citizens in Florida who were worried about how they would come up with their payments amid rising costs, WFLA reported.

The outlet said it had received a flurry of messages from hundreds of panicked homeowners over soaring prices. In an April 4 article, WFLA featured the story of senior citizen Lonnie Brown of Valrico, who expressed his concerns about his property insurance, which jumped by $2,000.

“I can’t afford this,” Brown said. “We barely get by with bills anyway and this comes up. We do not have the money to do that.”

When WFLA shared the story of Brown, who feared losing his home, an anonymous good Samaritan wanted to help. The kind-hearted person signed a check covering Brown’s increase, which WFLA’s investigative reporter Masha Saeidi delivered to the Valrico resident.

“Gee whiz,” said a grateful Brown. “I’m trying to maintain my composure.”

Like Brown, Tad Buel, who has been receiving disability since 2004, was concerned at the prospect of losing his home over price hikes. Buel said his stomach turned to knots and he almost burst into tears after seeing the increased insurance rates. Another viewer saw Buel’s story and wanted to help.

Saeidi delivered the check, which covers the increase, to Buel.

“I am without words,” he said. “This dropping on my lap is overwhelming and I thank you, and I thank them.”

Over the past few years, premiums have seen double-digit increases in Florida, which coincided with the multiple companies either going out of business or deferring their work, the Tampa Bay Times reported.