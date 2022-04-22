A girl who lives in Newark, Delaware, enjoyed a very special occasion alongside one of her favorite people on Thursday.

Members of the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigative Unit invited 15 children to celebrate Bailey Allen’s fifth birthday, ABC 6 reported.

She was introduced to State Trooper Lt. Robert Jones during a high school basketball game a few years ago and the two struck up a unique friendship.

Since that meeting, Jones has been there to help make her birthdays better than she could have imagined.

“Her eyes just lit up when she met them, and their eyes lit up. She walked over to them, and they just had a conversation and from there (they became) friends,” recalled her mother, Dione Allen.

On what appeared to be her social media profile, Allen shared a photo in April 2021 of the game where Bailey first met Jones, showing the tiny girl next to her hero.

“He will always have a special place in our hearts,” she wrote:

Social media users expressed their joy at the sweet photo, and one person said, “Omg she’s so adorable,” while another commented, “That is so amazing I hope she joins the ranks one day! She’s beautiful!”

This week, Bailey blew out the candles on her cake as friends, family members, and state troopers crowded around to watch and said she wanted to work in law enforcement someday.

Jones was involved in planning the occasion that included viewing police motorcycles and mounted patrol. Even though he will retire soon, he noted the job was about much more than simply maintaining law and order.

“We’re part of the community, and that’s why it’s important we’re all part of one big family, so it’s important we make a difference in people’s lives,” he commented, adding he already made plans to keep celebrating Bailey’s birthdays.