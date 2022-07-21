A dead juvenile great white shark washed up on a Long Island shore hours before a teen surfer was attacked at a beach nearby.

The beached shark was spotted by a resident at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on Ocean Beaches in the village of Quogue, New York, located in Suffolk County, between the numbers 80 and 90 on Dune Road, according to authorities.

The carcass of a juvenile great white shark washed up along the beach in Quogue Village this morning. It was carried out to sea before the @NYSDEC could collect it for a necropsy. pic.twitter.com/YXIfCcS4kK — Vera Chinese (@VeraChinese) July 20, 2022

The shark was reported to be approximately seven to eight feet long. The average size for a Great White Shark male is between 11 to 13 feet, while a female can reach between 15 to 16 feet long.

The shark washed back out to the water before authorities could reach it.

“At this time we are cautioning swimmers and boaters in the area to be aware of this ongoing situation, and to keep distance to allow the Law Enforcement to monitor this event,” the Quogue Village Police Department stated. The department also asked residents and beachgoers to alert them if the shark was spotted again.

Later in the evening, around 40 miles west at Kismet Beach off Fire Island, a 16-year-old boy was attacked by a shark while surfing at approximately 5:45 p.m., according to Suffolk County Police.

The surfer was paddling about 20 yards offshore when the attack occurred, and he suffered a four-inch wound on his right foot. No lifeguard was on duty at the time.

The teen was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment but is expected to recover.

A police helicopter tried locating the shark, but the water was too murky.

The two recent shark sightings are happening amidst a major heatwave within the region as more locals head to the beach to cool off.

Wednesday evening’s attack is the sixth shark attack to have occurred on Long Island since June 30. All victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The attacks have prompted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) to direct state agencies to enhance patrolling for sharks on Long Island Beaches.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.