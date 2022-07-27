A New York City subway train was overtaken by a “chaotic” alcohol-induced pool party that featured a slip n’ slide, twerking bikini-clad women, and dwarfs.

The off-the-rails footage, which has received over 840,000 views since Tuesday, was initially shared on Twitter by user @_MikeFromQueens on Saturday.

Watch (NSFW):

People who appeared to be commuters on the train seemed shocked as they watched the women twerk on men while alcohol was passed around.

At one point, a man can be seen holding a sign reading, “viral exposure.”

One Twitter user responded, “The most chaotic train ride ever.”

Curtis Sliwa, the Republican candidate for mayor of New York City last fall, tweeted his disapproval and slammed Democrat Mayor Eric Adams as to why no officers stopped the out-of-control party, despite the mayor increasing the number of transit cops within the subway system.

“Eric Adams, the Swagger Man with no Plan, surprised he didn’t join this party,” Sliwa wrote. “For $2.75 you can party. Hey Eric, where are all the transit cops you sent into the system? DISGRACEFUL. Might be a good way to boost ridership. Gives new meaning to the term BAR CARv.”

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) communications director Tim Minton expressed his disapproval over the raunchy event, per the New York Post.

“This appears to be a Hollywood concoction or a dopey stunt,” said Minton. “New Yorkers don’t appreciate rides being delayed when trains get taken out of service because selfish grownups came to trend.”

It is unknown who the organizer of the party is or whether authorities are investigating the event.

Transit crime has soared in New York City’s transit system as it is up by 53 percent in 2022 compared to this time last year, according to NYPD cited by the Post.

The party comes as New York City now has over 1,000 confirmed monkeypox cases, according to the city’s Health Department. There has also been a 70 percent increase in Chinese coronavirus hospitalizations since last month, NBC New York reported.

