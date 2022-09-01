An airport baggage handler was killed in a freak accident after her hair got caught in a belt loader at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans.

Jermani Thompson, 26, employed by GAT Airline Ground Support, was unloading luggage from an incoming Frontier Airlines flight at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday when the incident occurred, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office via NOLA.com.

At some point, while unloading the luggage, Thompson’s hair became entangled in the belt conveyor. She was rushed to Ochsner Medical Center in Kenner but died of her injuries. A pending autopsy has yet to occur.

Frontier Airlines canceled one flight on Wednesday at the airport as a result of the accident.

The GAT, Frontier, and the airport released statements to media outlets following Thompson’s death, per WGNO.

“We are heartbroken and are supporting her family and her friends as best as we are able,” said CEO of GAT Airline Ground Support, Mike Hough. “Please send your well wishes to our team member’s family and to everyone at our New Orleans station during this very difficult time.”

“We extend our deepest condolences following the tragic death of a team member of our ground handling business partner at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time,” a spokesperson with Frontier Airlines stated.

“We are deeply saddened about the tragic loss of GAT Airline Ground Support team member, Jermani Thompson,” said Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation for the airport. “The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport extends its sincere condolences to her family and friends, and also to our partners at GAT and Frontier Airlines.”

Thompson’s family is heartbroken over her loss, noting she loved her family and her pets. She was also an avid basketball player, including playing in college.

“I just can’t believe it, you know, my only daughter is gone, Thompson’s mother, Angela Dorsey, told Fox 8. “It’s like, she just told me I’ll see you when I come back.”

