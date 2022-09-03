Police Cite 137 Patrons for Underage Drinking at Madison, Wisconsin Bar

Police cited 137 patrons for underage drinking after checking the ID cards of 143 individuals at a Madison, Wisconsin, bar on Thursday night.

The incident occurred in the downtown area at the 600 block of State street, blocks away from the University of Wisconsin’s flagship campus, according to the Madison Police Department, which worked in conjunction with university police.

Both departments visited numerous local bars and establishments to ensure they were cooperating with liquor laws.

However, when officers checked the identification of 143 individuals at one downtown bar, they noted only six individuals were over the age of 21.

In total, Police cited 137 individuals for underage alcohol consumption and false identification violations.

“MPD is actively working with the establishment on this investigation, and they will not be named at this time until further steps are taken to determine the bar’s role in the matter,” police stated.

Police also said that more citations are “likely” as the investigation continues.

An underage individual caught in their first offense of possessing alcohol at a licensed premises or bar may receive $376 to $691, according to the City of Madison.

An individual could also lose their driver’s license for 30 days to two years, depending on the number of underage drinking offenses they have committed.

One freshman student told NBC 15 that he prefers events sanctioned by the school and tries to avoid the downtown area when having fun.

“It’s just kind of crazy over at State Street so it’s just best to stay away from my point of view,” the student said.

