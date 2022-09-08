A giant alligator was recently spotted tied to the back of an SUV traveling on a Florida highway.

The presumably dead reptile — which was roped up from its snout to its tail — was spotted traveling 70 mph south of Melbourne in Brevard County on I-95, according to the Miami Herald.

“Spotted on I-95 yesterday. I’m accepting suggested captions….obviously this is in floriduh,” wrote Karen Press, who posted the photo Sunday on Facebook.

Press told NBC 6 South Florida that she was “99% sure it was a real dead gator.”

Multiple users who commented under Press’s post cheekily pointed out that the animal was a “tail gator.”

Another commenter wrote, “Well it’s not going in the cab.”

The owner of the vehicle is legally allowed to transport the harvested reptile in that particular way, as alligators can grow on average to ten feet, which would make it a challenge to fit into the back of most vehicles, the Herald reported.

Alligator hunting season takes place in Florida from August 15 to November 1, according to the Florida Wildlife and Commission. Individuals who wish to hunt for alligators must do so with the proper permits.

It is permitted to trap an alligator if it has either become a nuisance or if an individual has the proper permit to trap one, ClickOrlando noted

