A truck packed with cans of Budweiser beer crashed on I-135 in Kansas early Tuesday, which sent its cargo flying everywhere.

Officials with the Kansas Highway Patrol said there were no injuries during the incident that happened near Salina, according to KWCH.

“Right lane will be shutdown from time to time for recovery of semi and all this beer,” the agency said in its online post.

Images showed the semi-truck laying on its side in the grass with the red boxes and beer cans scattered nearby:

Shortly before 7am, Troopers responded to a rolled semi on s/b I-135 near milepost 79 (south Saline county)Non-injury… Posted by Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C on Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Social media users commented on the scene, one person writing, “That could bring some to tears. I’m glad everyone is safe.”

“Aw man… it will be days before that beer is settled down enough to open,” another replied.

In August, a similar incident happened when a truck carrying beer crashed on Interstate 71 ramp in Louisville, Kentucky.

“It happened around 8:50 a.m. as the truck was coming from the I-71 ramp onto the Gene Snyder Freeway when it overturned, spilling its entire cargo of Bud Light,” WLKY reported, adding officials said no one was hurt.

Aerial video footage showed the semi-truck with its roof open and the blue boxes scattered all over a grassy area:

Meanwhile, citizens could face a beer shortage as brewers struggle with plaguing inflation and supply chain issues in President Joe Biden’s (D) America, according to a USA Today report in September.

Some breweries have faced difficulty in finding the carbon dioxide (CO2) used to clean tanks and carbonate the beverage while shipping costs and the price for ingredients have increased.

“Another favorite item in jeopardy this year was candy. Hershey’s announced in July that it anticipates a shortage because of global supply chain issues, and its CEO said it would be unable to meet demand for Halloween,” per Breitbart News.