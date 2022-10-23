Members of the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) successfully resuscitated a cat found inside a burning apartment.

When firefighters responded around 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday to a fire at a two-story apartment complex on the 5100 block of West Pickford Avenue, they saw smoke coming from one of the downstairs apartments, according to an LAFD Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAFD (@losangelesfiredepartment)

Thankfully, the unit’s occupants were not inside, but firefighters still entered to ensure that no other person was inside while simultaneously battling the flames.

While searching through the thick smoke and excessive personal storage, they found three lifeless cats, which were quickly moved outside.

Firefighters began lifesaving efforts on the cats, but two of them unfortunately died.

However, a third cat showed signs of a pulse and breathing, so responding firefighters continued to provide oxygen for the feline.

“Following 10 minutes of continuous #oxygen therapy and hands-on care, the surviving cat stood up and interacted with firefighters,” the LAFD wrote.

It took 29 responding firefighters less than eight minutes to fully extinguish the flames after accessing the nearly century-old apartment complex, the LAFD noted.

Fire officials believe the fire originated from a sizable amount of electrical equipment in the kitchen area, although the specific cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The surviving fury animal, now safe and sound, was given to a neighbor for temporary care until the owners of the unit returned.

Your #LAFD responded to a fire in @LAFDsouth. After extinguishing the fire, a search determined no one was home, however, members rescued a cat, and administered oxygen. After 10 minutes, the furry friend got up, and appeared to be in better condition. pic.twitter.com/NkKl0793w7 — Chief Crowley (@LAFDChief) October 21, 2022

