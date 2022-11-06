A woman is being lauded for her heroic actions in helping two Newark police officers who were shot in the line of duty earlier this week.

The anonymous woman was on her way home to drop off groceries for her husband and daughter when the shooting occurred around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Van Velsor Place near Chancellor Avenue, News 12 reported.

Officers Johnny Aquino and Jabrill Paul were trying to question Kendall Howard before he allegedly shot both of them. Aquino received a gunshot wound to his neck and shoulder area, while Paul was wounded in the leg.

The woman witnessed the incident and moved her vehicle in front of the officers to shield them from more gunfire. The good Samaritan then tended to Aquino as gunshots were still being fired. One bullet even struck the hood of her car.

She told the New Jersey news outlet that she is a nurse who works for the mentally ill, which helped her act fast despite the chaos.

“[It was] natural for me to go help someone. That’s what I do,” she said. “I would want someone to do that for me, my family, my daughter, my husband, my sister.”

5th Precinct Newark Police Officer J. Aquino is released from University Hospital today after being treated for gunshot injuries sustained on November 1, 2022 at Van Velsor Place. An armed gunman shot Officer Aquino and his partner, Officer J. Paul. The suspect has been apprehended. #newarknj #publicsafety #police #community #partnership #newjersey #cops #heroes #BackTogetherAgain Posted by Newark NJ Department of Public Safety on Friday, November 4, 2022

Aquino and Paul both survived their injuries and were eventually assisted by other officers before being transported to a hospital. Paul was released the next day, and Aquino walked out on Friday.

A manhunt was launched against Howard following the shooting, and he was arrested by a SWAT team the next day, Breitbart News reported

When asked by News 12 if she would perform her heroic actions again, the woman responded, “Of course, I would do it again. That’s who I am.”

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.