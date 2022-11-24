“In total, officers seized 500 grams of cocaine, 29 pounds of marijuana, over 200 grams of marijuana wax and more than $35,000.00 in cash! The street value of these seized drugs is estimated at more than $125,000.00. One person was taken into custody,” the agency said:

Well, Maverick, that’s quite a first day on the job! This morning, young K9 Maverick joined RCSO deputies, officers… Posted by Renville County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Social media users praised the K-9 and officers’ efforts, with one person writing, “Great job Maverick and the officers involved in taking the drugs off the streets!!!”

“That’s awesome! Gotta show them other pups who the big dog is! Great work to everyone involved!” someone else commented, while another said, “Way to go, Maverick. We are proud of you!”

Maverick and his handler, Deputy Luke Jacques, recently finished 14 weeks of intense training and it was the first day they began service as a team, per the sheriff’s office.

“This case is yet another example of the excellence, collaboration and teamwork by all of our deputies, officers, DTF agents and others who are dedicated to keeping us safe!” the agency said.

The Renville County website said area residents in senior living communities voted to name the dog, who is a young German shepherd, when he joined the sheriff’s office.

“He came to us from Poland (yes, you read that right!) and arrived at the airport in Chicago where he was picked up and immediately delivered to Deputy Jacques,” officials said.