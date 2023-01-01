An American Airlines regional carrier ground crew employee was killed in a workplace accident on New Year’s Eve at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama.

The tragic incident occurred around 3:00 p.m. involving an American Airlines/Piedmont Airline employee, according to the airport.

Today around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee was involved in a fatality, no additional information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased. — Montgomery Regional Airport (@flymgm) January 1, 2023

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines, Wade A. Davis, Executive Director of MGM, said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

An initial investigation revealed that the victim, who has not been identified, was killed by an airplane’s engine that was running, according to Reuters, citing two individuals that were briefed on the incident.

The Embraer E175 plane, operated by regional carrier Envoy Air, was set to depart Montgomery for Dallas-Fort Worth that afternoon but was canceled following the accident, CNN reported, per flightaware.com.

Furthermore, all flights, inbound and outbound, were grounded at the airport but resumed normal operations at around 8:30 p.m. that day.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are currently investigating the accident.

This incident comes after another tragic airport incident occurred in late August 2022 at the New Orleans airport when a worker was killed after her hair got entangled in a belt loader.

