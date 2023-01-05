California whale watchers witnessed the moment a gray whale gave birth to a calf on Monday and could not believe their eyes.

The group was enjoying an excursion off the coast of Dana Point with Capt. Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Watching and recorded the special moment from the safety of their catamaran, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday.

Initially, the gray whale was not swimming in a straight line and then began going in circles. Everyone became more alert when they saw blood in the water, which was usually not a positive sign, according to Stacie Fox of Capt. Dave’s.

“But I was like, I bet this is a female giving birth. I started yelling that to my captain. I was taking pictures,” she added.

The company shared images Monday of the whale and what appeared to be the blood in the water:

Blood in the water is not usually a good sign. It often means something predatory. Today, though, it meant something…

Fox told the newspaper, “It is kinda hard to put into words how amazing it was. I’ve always wanted to see a whale birth but I never thought it would actually happen.”

Video footage shows the calf moving alongside its mother as those recording the moment watched excitedly. At one point, the cow approached one of Capt. Dave’s boats:

Whale Gives Birth And Shows Off Newborn Calf to Whale Watching Boat Yesterday afternoon we celebrated a new year and a new baby whale! We witnessed a migrating gray whale giving birth a few miles off the coast of Dana Point (a 1st for us in 25+ years of whale watching). After surfacing, the newborn calf began learning how to swim and bonding with its mother. The female even brought her calf over to our boats as if to show off her offspring and say hello! Gray whales prefer to give birth in the warm and protected lagoons of Baja California, Mexico. The lagoons offer safety from predators such as orcas, as well as warm water for calves who have not yet built up a thick layer of blubber. Although some gray whales do give birth in Baja, there are times when calves just won't wait and are born during the migration. (📷: Matt Stumpf, Stacie Fox, Gary Brighouse 1.2.23)

“This is a first for all of us,” someone told the whale watchers over a loudspeaker. “We’ve never seen this actually happen,” he added.

The Times report said the whales are currently migrating to the lagoons in Baja California, Mexico, where they are known to give birth.

A gray whale calf is approximately 17 feet long when it is born, per the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

“A newborn calf is dark, wrinkled and barnacle-free. In the warm calving lagoons in Baja California, a calf remains in close contact with its mother, often swimming onto her back or tail flukes,” the aquarium’s website reads.

In another post on Wednesday, Capt. Dave’s shared more footage of the incredible moment and said, “We can’t get enough of the newborn calf!”

Newborn Gray Whale Calf Learns To Swim We can't get enough of the newborn calf! In this previously unshared footage from Monday's sighting, the calf swims in circles with mom in tow. The little one still hadn't mastered how to use its flukes for propulsion. It's learning quickly though! Gray whales like these can be seen off Dana Point (the Dolphin and Whale Watching Capital of the World®) now into early May. (📷: Matt Stumpf 1.2.23)

“In this previously unshared footage from Monday’s sighting, the calf swims in circles with mom in tow. The little one still hadn’t mastered how to use its flukes for propulsion. It’s learning quickly though!” the company noted.