Chicago: 96-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Freezer

A 96-year-old woman’s body was found in a freezer on Chicago’s northwest side Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police came across the grisly scene after receiving a call about an unresponsive woman at a home “in the 5500 block of West Melrose in the Cragin neighborhood just after 4:30 p.m.” NBC Chicago reported.

The body was found in a decomposed state, CBS News noted, in the detached garage of a residence the outlet described as a two-family home.

ABC7 Chicago captured footage of police retrieving “what appeared to be a freezer” from the scene.

“Police scanner traffic indicated that the entire freezer was to be taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office,” per CBS News.

Authorities have not released details concerning the possibility of foul play, per ABC7.

CBS News indicated the woman’s neighbors were not aware if she lived there, quoting one of them as saying “a family of three, I’m guessing – a mom, dad, and her kid” lived in the residence.

“It’s messed up, honestly – and especially that it’s right next to us,” he added.

In a separate incident from October, a Chicago woman, Sandra Kolalou, 36, was accused of dismembering her 69-year-old landlady and placing her remains in a freezer after the victim had reportedly served Kolalou an eviction notice, as Breitbart News reported.

Police later placed Kolalou in custody after she allegedly pulled a knife on a tow truck driver. She is accused of disposing of a bag at Foster Beach after allegedly hiring the driver to transport her there.

Citing CWB Chicago, Breitbart News noted that Kolalou “is charged with first-degree murder, concealing a homicidal death, and misdemeanor aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.”